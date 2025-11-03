Sudan: Irrigation Authority Reports $8.5 Million Losses From Rebel Sabotage, Confirms Readiness for Winter Season

2 November 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Madani, November 2, 2025 (SUNA) - The Director General of the General Authority for Irrigation and Earthworks, consulting engineer Al-Nour Suliman Al-Mahi, revealed that the authority suffered sabotage, looting, and destruction by the rebel Dagalo family militia, resulting in damage and loss of machinery and assets estimated at approximately $8.5 million.

In a press statement, Al-Mahi affirmed that despite these losses, the authority has continued its operations, cleaning irrigation canals in major schemes with direct support from the state, as it has consistently done since its establishment in 1974.

He noted that the authority's efforts contributed significantly to the success of the 2024-2025 summer cropping season, as confirmed by farmers and relevant institutions. Preparations for the upcoming winter cultivation season have been completed, with appreciation extended to national companies that have shown cooperation and understanding of the country's exceptional conditions amid the War of Dignity.

Al-Mahi disclosed that the Ministry of Finance approved the allocation of 150,000 gallons of gasoline for winter operations. He added that the authority's previous debts have been fully reviewed and submitted to the ministry for payment along with related entitlements.

He indicated that companies contracting with the authority have expressed readiness to continue cooperation after confirming the transparency of the payment process, which will be based on certified amounts approved by the Ministry of Finance for each company.

Al-Mahi urged the swift settlement of outstanding debts to ensure the stability of winter operations and strengthen coordination with partner companies. He emphasized that all employees' dues had been fully paid through the end of September.

