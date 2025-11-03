Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Was Chosen By God and I Don't Have Ambition to Succeed Him, Says Presidential Advisor

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's investment advisor Paul Tungwarara has recited the often-peddled bootlicking statement that God anointed his principal to rule Zimbabwe.

The youthful presidential advisor also shot down speculation that he harbours ambitions to become the country's next President.

Tungwarara has in recent weeks been on a crusade to drum up support for the 83-year-old Zanu PF leader's term extension in the guise of empowerment of party affiliate organisations, which are defacto parallel structures of the ruling establishment.

Addressing Zanu PF supporters at the Manicaland Presidential Empowerment Fund disbursements ceremony in Mutare this Sunday, Tungwarara said Mnangagwa, just like himself, was chosen by the Almighty into leadership.

"There is no doubt that President (Emmerson) Mnangagwa was chosen by God to rule...," Tungwarara told the cheering party functionaries at Moffat Hall Grounds.

"The moment he (Mnangagwa) leaves, l will also pack my bags and go. That is loyalty, l stand with the President, his two vice presidents, his ministers and advisors.

"I am saying this because there are rumours circulating to the effect that l want to takeover from my father (Mnangagwa). I am not a mentally deranged to plot to takeover from my father's role when he is still in that position," said Tungwarara.

Zanu PF national commissar Munyaradzi Machacha and Provincial Affairs Minister Misheck Mugadza were among high-ranking party officials, who attended the event.

Affiliates which received varying amounts of money included Boyz DzaMudhara, Crossborders4ED, Pastors 4ED, Hairdressers 4ED, among others.

Himself a controversial character whose family members flaunt wealth on social media while abroad on shopping jaunts, Tungwarara is a beneficiary of Mnangagwa's government's largesse, with his Prevail International Group getting lucrative tenders.