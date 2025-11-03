Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Endorses Tanzania's 'Sham' Elections, Congratulates Hassan Amid Disputed Outcome That Sparked Deadly Protests

ZIMBABWE'S government has jumped to endorse the disputed elections held in Tanzania last week, with President Emmerson Mnangagwa congratulating President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her victory, which sparked nationwide protests that left several dead.

Amid a tilted political playing field which saw the disqualification and incarceration of an opposition leader and subsequently a contested electoral outcome, Tanzania's Independent National Electoral Commission on Saturday declared Hassan the winner with an unassailable 31,91 million votes, representing 97,66 percent of the vote.

Hassan is expected to be sworn in this Monday, November 3, 2025.

In a statement Sunday, Mnangagwa congratulated Hassan, now derogatorily known on social media as "Madam Dictator."

"On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, the ruling party Zanu PF and indeed, on my own behalf, I wish to extend my sincere congratulations on your victory in the just concluded presidential elections.

"Your victory testifies to the trust and confidence that the people of the United Republic of Tanzania have in your visionary leadership and in the policies of the party you lead, Chama Cha Mapinduzi.

"I would like to reaffirm my commitment to work closely with you, Your Excellency, to further strengthen and deepen the strong bonds of friendship and solidarity between our two countries and peoples."

Mnangagwa, now 83 and reportedly plotting a third presidential term, said he hopes to continue working with Hassan at the regional, continental and multilateral level on matters of mutual interest and concern.

"Let me take this opportunity to wish you, Your Excellency, good health and success in leading your great country to prosperity.

"Please accept, Your Excellency and dear sister, the assurances of my highest consideration," he said.

Hassan served as Vice President under the late President John Pombe Magufuli and became Tanzania's first female President following Magufuli's death in 2021.

In a speech aimed at pacifying protestors over the weekend, Hassan said her overwhelming victory was a sign that voters had confidence in her leadership.

"The 2025 election is now done. It is now time to stand together as a nation," she said amid praise for the electoral commission for staging a "free, open and fair" poll.

She described protestors as "uncouth" before threatening a clampdown on dissent.

"What happened in Dar es Salaam, Arusha, Mwanza and Songwe were neither civil nor patriotic. A patriot builds the country, not to tear down what was built by the energy and the sweat of the citizens.

"The government utterly condemns those happenings. On the issue of the county's safety and the United Republic of Tanzania, there is no alternative but to use all the security tactics to remain with a safe country."