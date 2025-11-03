Kenya: Govt Sets Aside Sh1bn to Complete Kakamega Referral Hospital

Nairobi — The government has allocated Sh1 billion to complete the construction of the Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital, which will be upgraded to a national referral facility serving the Western region.

President William Ruto said the hospital, which is expected to be completed within 10 months, will be equipped with modern medical facilities to enhance healthcare access in the region.

"I have told Governor Fernandes Barasa that because this is a big facility, he should leave it to me to complete so that the people of Kakamega can have access to a Level Six hospital," Ruto said during an inspection tour of the project.

The President directed the contractor to hire over 1,000 youth to speed up the construction, emphasizing that the facility will complement other national referral hospitals and advance Kenya's universal healthcare goals.

He commended former governor Wycliffe Oparanya for initiating the project in 2016 and praised Governor Barasa for continuing its implementation, saying government projects should serve the people, not individuals.