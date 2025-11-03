Kenya: Govt Sets Aside Sh1bn to Complete Kakamega Referral Hospital

3 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government has allocated Sh1 billion to complete the construction of the Kakamega Teaching and Referral Hospital, which will be upgraded to a national referral facility serving the Western region.

President William Ruto said the hospital, which is expected to be completed within 10 months, will be equipped with modern medical facilities to enhance healthcare access in the region.

"I have told Governor Fernandes Barasa that because this is a big facility, he should leave it to me to complete so that the people of Kakamega can have access to a Level Six hospital," Ruto said during an inspection tour of the project.

The President directed the contractor to hire over 1,000 youth to speed up the construction, emphasizing that the facility will complement other national referral hospitals and advance Kenya's universal healthcare goals.

He commended former governor Wycliffe Oparanya for initiating the project in 2016 and praised Governor Barasa for continuing its implementation, saying government projects should serve the people, not individuals.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.