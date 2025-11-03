South Africa: Westbury Shooting 'Mastermind' in Court - South African News Briefs - November 3, 2025

Second Suspect in Westbury Mass Shooting to Appear in Court

The second suspect, who is believed to be the mastermind behind a recent mass shooting in Westbury, is set to appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate Court, reports EWN. A 35-year-old man was arrested by the Anti-Gang Unit last week for allegedly being involved in the shooting that claimed the lives of two teenagers and injured six others. Two teens died in a hail of bullets on Croesus Street on 21 October as part of a group of teens between the ages of 14 and 19. According to police, the teenagers were approached by four suspects on foot carrying firearms.

Cape Town Firefighters Contain Major Vegetation Blaze on N7

Firefighting crews from Goodwood and Durbanville have successfully contained a vegetation fire along the N7 in Cape Town, reports EWN. According to the City's Fire and Rescue Service, the swift response from firefighters ensured the blaze was brought under control and fully extinguished. Spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said the fire affected a large area of vegetation, producing thick smoke that caused poor visibility on the road. "As a result of the amount of smoke, visibility was poor, and before our arrival, two motor vehicles were involved in a collision. Fortunately, no one was injured," said Carelse.

Whistleblower Mr T's Claims Lead to Home Affairs Disciplinary Action

The Department of Home Affairs has said it has taken disciplinary action against several employees implicated in corruption following revelations by whistleblower Mr T, reports EWN. Former Minister of Home Affairs, Aaron Motsoaledi, named the whistleblower for blowing the lid on major corruption at the Marabastad Home Affairs office in Pretoria. Since his speaking out, Mr T has had two attempts on his life and now lives in hiding with four bullets still in his body. Motsoaledi previously likened him to slain whistleblower Babita Deokaran, describing him as a diligent man who despises corruption. Despite his bravery, Mr T says some officials implicated in the wrongdoing have faced minimal consequences. He cited a case in which an employee admitted to taking cash bribes but was suspended for only 3 months before returning to work. Home Affairs has confirmed that several of the cases he reported have been investigated and that disciplinary action has been taken against those involved.

