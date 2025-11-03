Kenya: 14 Learners Among 26 Dead in Marakwet East Landslide

Aerial view of the devastation in Marakwet East.

Nairobi — Fourteen learners are among 26 people confirmed dead following a devastating landslide that struck parts of Marakwet East on Saturday.

The tragedy occurred after heavy rains triggered mudslides that swept through several villages, destroying homes and infrastructure.

Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok said the government has put in place contingency plans to support students affected by the disaster, particularly those set to sit for national examinations starting this week.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with emergency teams deployed to search for missing persons and assist displaced families.

Authorities have urged residents in landslide-prone areas to relocate to safer grounds as the heavy rains persist across the region.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Education stated that it has put in place adequate measures to ensure candidates in Marakwet East continue their National exams on Monday without disruption.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura assured the candidates and Kenyans that exam papers will be airlifted to designated emergency examination centres despite the mudslide tragedy in Elgeyo Marakwet County that has claimed 26 lives and left 25 people missing.

"This tragedy has disrupted the ongoing exams. However, the government, through the Ministry of Education, has organised for the exams to continue uninterrupted. For the affected schools, the exams will be airlifted and for the one student whose left hand was injured, they will do the exam in the hospital," said Mwaura.

Heavy rains triggered the mudslide in the early hours of Saturday, November 1, 2025, destroying homes and sweeping away families in several villages.

Rescue teams have since been working in difficult conditions to find survivors and recover bodies.

Government agencies, the Kenya Defence Forces, National Police Service, Kenya Red Cross and local authorities are involved in the joint operation.

Helicopters, ambulances and medical staff have been deployed to evacuate the injured and deliver aid.