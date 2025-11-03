Uganda: Museveni Extends Shs5m in Support to Each Family of Deceased in Bukwo, Kween Mudslides

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has extended financial assistance to families affected by the recent landslides in the Sebei subregion, which claimed at least 15 lives and caused widespread destruction across Kween, Bukwo, and Kapchorwa districts.

The financial assistance was delivered by the Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Lilian Aber.

According to Aber, the president gave each family that lost a loved one , shs 5 million, while those who sustained injuries were given shs 1 million as immediate relief support .

The landslides, triggered by heavy and persistent rainfall last week, devastated several communities--destroying homes, crops, roads, and bridges, and displacing hundreds of residents.

Among the victims was an entire family of five in Bukwo District.

Speaking during her visit to the affected areas on Sunday, Minister Aber conveyed the President's condolences and reaffirmed government's commitment to helping affected communities recover.

" The disaster has left a trail of destruction, claiming lives and destroying homes, crops, roads, and bridges, disrupting livelihoods across the region," Aber said.

She added that the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) is coordinating the disaster response, focusing on recovery efforts, provision of shelter, evacuation of the injured, and delivery of essential relief items such as food and household supplies.

The Minister emphasized that the government, in collaboration with humanitarian agencies, remains committed to supporting all victims while developing short-, medium-, and long-term interventions to prevent and mitigate future disasters in the Elgon subregion.

"Our hearts and prayers remain with all the victims of this tragedy," Aber said.

The minister also directed all residents at risk to vacate immediately and relocate to a designated holding centre to be established by the Uganda Red Cross Society in coordination with OPM and local government authorities.

The identified site, located at the border between Kween and Bukwo districts (just before Kapkwata Village), will accommodate displaced persons from both districts.

Uganda Red Cross teams will commence the setup of emergency shelters at the site by 7:00 a.m. today morning, followed by the distribution of essential non-food items.

Red Cross will take lead in shelter provision, non -food item distribution, WASH support, registration, and psychosocial support.

URCS teams, together with the UPDF, will also continue supporting body recovery efforts in Kanwa Village, Bukwo District. Today we also delivered 30 body bags to support the this process.