Uganda: Over 817,000 Candidates Begin PLE Today

3 November 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Kenneth Kazibwe

A total of 817,885 Primary Seven candidates across Uganda are today beginning their Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).

The number marks a 2.5 percent increase from last year's 797,444 candidates, according to the Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB).

Candidates will being the national exams this morning with Mathematics, followed by Social Studies and Religious Education in the afternoon. The examinations are being conducted at 16,140 centres across the country.

UNEB data shows that 428,356 candidates (52%) are female, while 389,529 candidates (48%) are male, continuing the recent trend of girls outnumbering boys at the primary level.

Of the total candidates, 522,039 (64%) are enrolled under the Universal Primary Education (UPE) programme, while 295,846 (36%) are privately sponsored learners.

This year's examination pool also includes 61 inmates from Upper Prison School Luzira, comprising 7 female and 54 male candidates, reflecting UNEB's continued commitment to inclusive education for all learners.

Also among the candidates are 3,644 with special needs that UNEB said 33 are blind, 620 have low vision and 300 have hearing impairment. On the other hand, 1318 have dyslexia or several several impairments .

All these will be accorded extra 45 minutes per paper to enable them complete writing their exams.

The exam body said it has deployed 1505 support personnel to assist the special needs candidates.

UNEB has assured the public of tightened security and vigilance to safeguard the integrity of the exams following recent cases of attempted malpractice.

The PLE, which runs for two days, will conclude tomorrow, November 4, under the theme "Embracing security and holistic assessment of learners in a dynamic environment."

