Sudan: Somalia, Sudan Discuss Strengthening Ties Amid Ongoing RSF 'War Crimes' in El-Fasher

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's State Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ali Mohamed Omar, met on Sunday with Sudan's Ambassador to Somalia, Abdulrahman Khalil Ahmed Abakr Afandi, to discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties and cooperation between the two neighbouring countries.

The meeting, held at the ministry's headquarters in Mogadishu, focused on pressing issues in Sudan, including the ongoing conflict in El Fasher, where humanitarian aid has been severely restricted, and broader concerns over human rights.

Officials also reviewed recent developments in Sudan's humanitarian, security, and political landscape, underlining the need to protect civilians and ensure unhindered access to relief efforts.

Speaking at the meeting, Minister Omar reaffirmed Somalia's support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and stability, emphasizing that a political and peaceful resolution is essential to achieving long-term security in the country.

"The stability of Sudan is vital not only for its people but also for regional peace and cooperation," Omar said, according to ministry sources.

Both officials pledged to continue dialogue and explore avenues for enhanced diplomatic, humanitarian, and security cooperation, reflecting the historically close ties between Somalia and Sudan.