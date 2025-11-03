Somalia: Puntland Launches Major Security Reform As 300 Newly Trained Police Takeover Garowe Security

Garowe, Somalia — Puntland has launched a major initiative to rebuild public trust and curb escalating crime in its capital, Garowe, by introducing hundreds of freshly trained police officers into active duty.

Over 300 new officers--who completed a 12-month training programme at the regional military college--were formally assigned to frontline posts across Garowe on Sunday as part of an ambitious reform drive. Authorities say the recruits were selected through competitive exams and represent a youthful cadre of high-school and university graduates.

Equipped with new patrol vehicles, upgraded communication gear and firearms, the force will operate in high-visibility mode with no scheduled leave during the initial phase, a senior security official said. "This is about restoring state capacity and public confidence," he added.

President Said Abdullahi Deni described the deployment as "the first step in building a modern, ethical and community-centred police service" in Puntland's urban centres. He acknowledged past failings, including cases of officers involved in criminal behaviour and alcohol abuse, which he said undermined the region's security posture.

Local sources say the Carmo training facility in Puntland's interior hosted the recruits, and that funding and logistical support from the United Arab Emirates have been crucial in sustaining the reform effort.

In recent months Garowe has seen an uptick in armed robberies and illicit weapon possession. Last week the regional police chief, Mumin Abdi Shire, issued a public warning that unauthorised weapons will be met with legal action, signaling a renewed zero-tolerance approach.

Security officials say the real test will be whether the new officers can sustain patrols beyond the initial deployment and strengthen partnerships with local communities -- a crucial factor in a region that has long grappled with urban insecurity and limited state presence.