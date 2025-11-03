Somalia Marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists With Strong Calls for Justice, Accountability and Protection of Women Journalists

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), with the support of the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) through the High Commission of Canada in Nairobi, organised a well-attended national commemoration of the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists in Mogadishu. Held under the theme "Tackling Impunity: Combating Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence Against Women Journalists," the event brought together government, diplomats, United Nations officials, journalists and civil society actors to call for justice, accountability and stronger protection for Somali journalists.

The opening ceremony set a powerful tone for the day. Hassan Moalim Mahmoud, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, served as Chief Guest of Honour, reaffirming the Somali government's firm commitment to end impunity for crimes committed against journalists. He emphasised that justice and accountability are indispensable for Somalia's progress and development. The Minister also highlighted the ongoing review of Somalia's outdated and restrictive Penal Code, which has existed for more than 60 years and has long been criticised for criminalising journalism and freedom of expression. He explained that the reform aims to strengthen freedom of expression and ensure the safety of women journalists, particularly in addressing the growing problem of digital violence.

"As journalists are rightly concerned, I have received several presentations and representations from NUSOJ about provisions in this old law that impact the work of journalists. I want to give you good news today: this Penal Code will change. It will protect journalists and uphold your rights and freedoms," said Minister Hassan Moalim.

The event also featured the participation of Somalia's international partners, whose messages demonstrated strong solidarity with Somali journalists. Ambassador Sebastian Groth, the German Ambassador to Somalia, sent a message of support reaffirming Germany's continued commitment to media freedom and its consistent advocacy for accountability and justice. He highlighted Germany's long-standing contribution to the Global Media Defence Fund, from which NUSOJ has benefited through several grants. He reaffirmed that protecting journalists remains one of Germany's highest priorities and a cornerstone of democracy, noting that ending impunity is critical to strengthening institutions and safeguarding human rights.

Representing the Government of Canada, Joshua Tabah, Canada's Ambassador-designate to Somalia, virtually addressed the commemoration and reaffirmed Canada's steadfast commitment to media freedom and gender equality, particularly in defending women journalists. He noted that Canada's support for NUSOJ through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives (CFLI) provides practical assistance to empower Somali journalists, especially women, to work safely in newsrooms, in the field and online, while helping media institutions address gender-based violence. Ambassador Tabah emphasized that the fight against impunity for crimes committed against journalists is vital for media freedom to take root and for democracy to flourish.

In his address, Ambassador Pier Mario D'Acci, Italian Ambassador to Somalia, reiterated Italy's strong belief in the freedom and responsibility of journalists. He stressed that media freedom cannot thrive without protection from threats and violence, calling for all crimes against journalists to be investigated and prosecuted. The Ambassador noted that freedom of information and expression are crucial for rebuilding the nation and that this forum provided an important opportunity to exchange ideas and build protection mechanisms both in Somalia and globally.

Ambassador El Hadji Ibrahima Diene, Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia and Head of AUSSOM, graced the commemoration with his presence, underscoring the African Union's steadfast solidarity with Somali journalists. His attendance reflected the AU's continued commitment to supporting media freedom and ensuring the safety of journalists in Somalia. The African Union and its mission in Somalia remain trusted partners of NUSOJ, working together to promote journalist protection and advance initiatives such as the National Action Plan on the Safety of Journalists.

A highlight of the event was the keynote address delivered by Ms. Misako Ito, UNESCO's Regional Adviser for Communication and Information in Africa. She underlined UNESCO's global leadership in combating AI-facilitated gender-based violence and promoting the safety of journalists, reaffirming the organisation's support for Somalia's efforts to protect women journalists. Ms. Ito praised NUSOJ for its successful and ongoing collaboration with UNESCO, noting that the union has taken a leading role in providing legal and physical protection for journalists and in organising the national commemoration of this important day. She emphasised that while technology can be misused to perpetrate gender-based violence, it must instead be harnessed as a tool for empowerment and progress.

Throughout the day, participants engaged in lively panel discussions reflecting on the evolving threats women journalists face in the digital age. The first panel examined digital harassment and AI-driven gender-based violence against women journalists, focusing on how online abuse, deepfakes and disinformation are weaponised to silence women's voices. The second panel explored ending impunity and strengthening protection, with discussions centred on accountability, justice mechanisms and legal reforms. In the afternoon, the Media Charter on Combating Gender-Based Violence, developed jointly by NUSOJ with support from UNFPA, was reviewed and participants exchanged practical ideas on how to implement it within Somali newsrooms.

Omar Faruk Osman, NUSOJ Secretary General, called for collective action to eradicate the scourge of impunity that continues to fuel attacks on journalists. He stressed that attacks, intimidation and online violence against women journalists are abhorrent acts visible in newsrooms, in the field and across society. He noted that women make up a significant share of the journalism workforce yet remain disproportionately vulnerable to abuse both online and offline. "We must stand together, journalists and government, to fight this criminality that must never go unpunished," said Osman, adding that Somalia must not normalise injustice.

Speaking at the event, Maryan Seylac, Executive Director of the Somali Media Women Association (SOMWA), highlighted the urgent need to protect women journalists from gender-based violence, harassment and online abuse. She reminded all participants that "we must confront impunity with full force and ensure justice for women journalists."

The commemoration also marked the official launch of NUSOJ's new CFLI-funded project, "Promoting Gender Equality and Tackling Gender-Based Violence in Somalia by Strengthening Journalists' Capacity to Report Responsibly on GBV and Creating Safer, More Inclusive Newsrooms." The project aims to enhance journalists' ability to report on gender-based violence ethically and safely while encouraging Somali media organisations to adopt survivor-centred newsroom policies and practices.

The event concluded with participants expressing a shared commitment to strengthening cooperation between government institutions, news media organisations and international partners to combat impunity and promote journalist safety. A key set of takeaways emerged, highlighting the urgency of confronting technology-facilitated gender-based violence and breaking the cycle of impunity surrounding attacks on women journalists. The lively discussions, diverse perspectives and strong participation throughout the day reflected Somalia's growing determination to ensure that journalists can work freely, safely and equally while serving the public through the noble profession of journalism.