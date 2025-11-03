Kenya: EACC Obtains Orders Blocking Sh166mn Payout in Fraudulent Kiambu Tender

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained interim court orders restraining the County Government of Kiambu from paying Sh166,295,500 to Filtronic International Limited over what the Commission terms an irregular and fraudulent contract award.

Lady Justice Lucy Njuguna issued the orders on October 31, 2025 at the Milimani Law Courts, following an urgent application filed by EACC to prevent the release of funds pending the determination of the case.

According to EACC, Filtronic International Limited irregularly secured a tender from Kiambu County for the development, installation, testing, training, commissioning, and support services of an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System valued at Sh230 million.

EACC investigations revealed that the company submitted falsified documents to win the tender.

The Commission established that Filtronic's financial statements for 2020, 2021, and 2022, allegedly audited by MSM Chris & Associates, were not genuine.

Altered bank statements

Similarly, bank statements purportedly from NCBA Bank were found to have been fraudulently altered to depict a false positive cash flow and profitability.

Investigations also uncovered that two individuals listed as company employees -- Evah Mukami and Kennedy Gitara -- were not affiliated with Filtronic, and their curriculum vitae were falsified.

The contract, executed on April 24, 2023, was to run for six months but lapsed on November 13, 2023, without any progress or approved extension.

Despite this, on February 24, 2024, the County's Chief Officer for Revenue, Supply Chain Management, ICT, and Internal Audit allegedly signed an unauthorized extension, contrary to Section 139(2A) of the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act (PPADA).

Filtronic had already received Sh63,704,500 from the County Government prior to the court action.

Following these findings, the Commission filed HCACEC Suit No. E041 of 2025: EACC v Benard Theuri, Filtronic International Limited & Others, seeking to recover the amount already paid and to stop any further disbursement.

In her ruling, Justice Njuguna certified the matter as urgent and issued a 14-day interim injunction restraining Kiambu County from releasing additional funds to Filtronic International Limited.

The court directed that the application be served on all respondents and the interested party, who must file their responses within seven days. The matter will be heard inter partes on November 13, 2025.

EACC reaffirmed its commitment to protecting public resources, stating that it will continue to pursue accountability and legal redress in all cases where public funds are at risk of loss through fraudulent or irregular procurement practices.