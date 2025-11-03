Uganda: Stanbic Donates Medical Equipment Worth Shs65m to Kawempe Hospital

Stanbic Bank has donated an assortment of medical equipment worth shs 65 million to Kawempe National Referral Hospital (KNRH) to enhance maternal healthcare services and improve the well-being of mothers and infants.

For the last four years, the bank has designated October as the L.O.V.E. Month, during which it celebrates its customers and engages in activities that give back to the community. KNRH has been one of the leading beneficiaries.

The hospital, which has a 200-bed capacity, is located in Kampala, Kawempe Division, and according to sources, it has the busiest labour ward in Africa -- delivering on average 80 babies every 24 hours and performing at least 10 major operations (laparotomies) daily.

Speaking during the handover, Dr. Byaruhanga Emmanuel Kayogoza, the hospital's Executive Director hailed the bank for the donation.

"We have so many banks in the country, but Stanbic Bank stands out as far as Safe Motherhood is concerned. On a daily average, we have 60 deliveries. That is 60 mothers delivering, and on average, we add more than 60 babies because some have twins, others triplets -- that's about 80 babies per day."

"The biggest challenge we have in this hospital, apart from space congestion, is equipment. The staff are very skilled -- they know what to do. But without equipment, they are incapacitated. If you have a baby with birth asphyxia, you need a CPAP -- the machine that helps the lungs not collapse. Sometimes you need a ventilator when the child cannot breathe on their own."

The donated equipment included Radiant Warmers, LED Phototherapy Machines with FLUX meters, Patient Monitors (5-parameter) complete with wall-mounted stands and cardiac monitoring accessories, heavy-duty low-pressure suction machines, ICU beds, infusion pumps, syringe pumps, and heavy-duty wall-mounted oxygen flowmeters.

Paul Muganwa, Stanbic Bank's Executive Director and Head of Corporate & Investment Banking spoke about the donation.

"It was great to see that the small contributions Stanbic has made are making a big difference. For example, something as simple as curtains to create privacy. And when I saw that, I put a word to what I was feeling -- there is dignity in this hospital. Your patients have dignity, and that's not the case everywhere in Uganda."

"Our predecessors came here. They saw what you are doing and felt compelled to support and continue supporting. I can assure you, from the conversations I've had with the directors, we are challenging ourselves on how we can do more. We recognize your efforts and applaud them."

Dr. Isaiah Chebrot, who represented the KCCA Director of Public Health, appreciated Stanbic Bank for its continued support of government programs.

"There's a connection between Stanbic and mothers here. You've supported them, and this is true testimony that your love for mothers continues. I want to appreciate you for that," he said.

Patrick Semanda, the Stanbic Kawempe Branch Manager, added, "Kawempe Hospital, you're doing a great job. I also feel proud that we are adding value and transforming Uganda because this is our home."