Kenya: Road Race Queen Obiri Reveals Strategy for Victory At New York Marathon

NAIROBI — Newly-crowned New York Marathon champion Hellen Obiri has credited Sunday's win to patience, tactical nous and thorough training.

Obiri says she was always watching for the right time to tear away from the leading pack to claim her second New York title.

"I knew Sharon and Sheila, they are very strong ladies. But we said like, we're going to watch, we're going to stay focused and we're going to be patient because my preparation was so well. I did the 40k runs so well so my coach told me to be patient and just tried to make my move after two miles," the two-time Olympics silver medalist.

The two-time World 5000m champion clocked a course record of 2:19:51 to win the women's race in a thrilling battle with fellow Kenyans, Sharon Lokedi and Sheila Chepkirui who also timed course records of 2:20:07 and 2:20:24 in second and third respectively.

It was a race that marked another chapter in the burgeoning 'friendly rivalry' between Obiri and Lokedi - as well as Chepkirui - who also battled against each other at this year's Boston Marathon.

Chepkirui having dropped off after 39km, it was left to Obiri and Lokedi to battle for top honour.

It seemed as if the Boston Marathon champion would be clinching her second New York crown but the tables turned with a kilometre to go - Obiri turning on the turbo to overtake her fellow countrywoman.

Having created daylight between her and her closest challenger, it was now a matter of if Obiri would be smashing the 22-year-old course record of 2:22:31, which was set by Margaret Okayo in 2003.

Reflecting on the enthralling encounter with Lokedi, Obiri described her as a formidable opponent and a great motivator.

She admitted that Lokedi's win at the Boston Marathon kept encouraging her to push on.

I think when we were about three miles, it was getting so fast. The

distance seemed to be so strong, but we're all out there, Sharon was there, Sifan (Hassan) was there... it's a very good company. When I tried to push, Sharon was there with me, I said like, 'if Sharon can win, it's okay, if you can win, it's

okay,' but then I said to myself, 'let me just try to push, I'll try to push', because like, Sharon won Boston and I said, 'if she can win here, it's going to be amazing for her," Obiri said.

Sunday's win was the fourth for the 35-year-old this year, after victories in New York 10km road race, Atlanta Journal 10km and Amsterdam 10 miles road race.