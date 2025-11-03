Malawi: Court Clears Sura Trading in K1.7 Billion Mdf Contract

3 November 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

High Court Judge Anneline Kathambi has lifted the FIA preservation order on Ceaser Mugore trading as Sura Trading Malawi, which supplied Malawi Defence Force equipment worth K1.7 billion. Following investigations, the court found no case against the company regarding the MDF contract.

The court also ordered FIA to unfreeze the company's funds--more than K1.7 billion--from two Standard Bank accounts and one First Capital Bank account that had been frozen. FIA Senior Public Relations Officer Patience Lunda confirmed the development.

"The FIA secured a K1.7 billion forfeiture order against Sura Trading on suspicion it represented proceeds of procurement fraud. The Court's ruling, delivered on 15 September 2025, directs the FIA to transfer the forfeited funds to the Confiscation Fund and then unfreeze the accounts for the owner's use," she said.

The court also ordered the FIA to publish the ruling in the Gazette or two widely circulated Malawian newspapers. Accordingly, the FIA published the Forfeiture Order in Malawi News and Weekend Nation.

The preservation order was issued in September 2022.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.