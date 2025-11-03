Malawi: Court Clears Sura Trading in K1.7 Billion Mdf Contract

High Court Judge Anneline Kathambi has lifted the FIA preservation order on Ceaser Mugore trading as Sura Trading Malawi, which supplied Malawi Defence Force equipment worth K1.7 billion. Following investigations, the court found no case against the company regarding the MDF contract.

The court also ordered FIA to unfreeze the company's funds--more than K1.7 billion--from two Standard Bank accounts and one First Capital Bank account that had been frozen. FIA Senior Public Relations Officer Patience Lunda confirmed the development.

"The FIA secured a K1.7 billion forfeiture order against Sura Trading on suspicion it represented proceeds of procurement fraud. The Court's ruling, delivered on 15 September 2025, directs the FIA to transfer the forfeited funds to the Confiscation Fund and then unfreeze the accounts for the owner's use," she said.

The court also ordered the FIA to publish the ruling in the Gazette or two widely circulated Malawian newspapers. Accordingly, the FIA published the Forfeiture Order in Malawi News and Weekend Nation.

The preservation order was issued in September 2022.