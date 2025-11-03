Malawi: Nomads Complete Treble Win Over Bullets As Fdh Bank Cup Against Silver Final Beckons

For the third time this season, Mighty Wanderers have proved to be the ultimate tormentors of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets -- booting them out of the FDH Bank Cup and booking a place in the grand finale against Silver Strikers.

Wanderers edged their archrivals 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday, with Promise Kamwendo's late strike in the 89th minute sealing the Nomads' dominance. The victory completed a rare treble over Bullets this season -- having beaten them 1-0 in the first round and 3-0 in the second round of the TNM Super League.

A day earlier, Silver Strikers had already done their part at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe, edging Civil Service United 1-0 thanks to Andrew Joseph's 88th-minute goal.

Now, the stage is set for a thrilling FDH Bank Cup final -- Silver Strikers versus Mighty Wanderers -- two giants in blistering form and hungry for silverware.

Wanderers' head coach, Bob Mpinganjira, was elated but cautious after the match.

"The game was tough, but our plan worked. Our wish is to win this cup because we've never lifted it before. We need to work even harder to beat Silver Strikers in the final," said Mpinganjira.

On the losing end, Bullets coach Peter Mponda admitted the defeat was painful.

"We played very well, but they capitalised on our loose marking and punished us. It's very painful, but we have to regroup quickly and focus on the league title race," he said.

The defeat adds another painful chapter to Bullets' FDH Bank Cup history -- a tournament that has repeatedly slipped through their fingers. And as the red side of Blantyre licks its wounds, the blue half celebrates a rare season of supremacy -- one that could yet end with their first-ever FDH Bank Cup title.