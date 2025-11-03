Zimbabwe: One Killed, 17 Injured After Motorist Goes Through Red Robot Causing Fatal Crash

3 November 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By James Muonwa

THE wanton disregard of road traffic rules and regulations continues to take a toll on the country's roads after a Harare motorist went through a red robot thereby causing a fatal crash.

The accident, which occurred Saturday at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street, left one person dead while 17 others were injured.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.

"The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the intersection of Josiah Tongogara Avenue and Leopold Takawira Street in Harare on November 1, 2025.

"The accident involved a Toyota Regius commuter omnibus, which was travelling along Leopold Takawira Road towards the CBD with 15 passengers on board and a Nissan Vanette vehicle, which was travelling along Josiah Tongogara Road towards Dzivarasekwa

"Preliminary investigations indicate that the Nissan Vanette went through a red robot, resulting in a collision with the commuter omnibus at the robot-controlled intersection.

"As a result, one passenger from the commuter omnibus died on the spot, while 17 others were injured," said Nyathi.

The body of the victim was taken to Parirenyatwa Hospital for post-mortem and the injured were referred to the same hospital for treatment

