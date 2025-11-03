Zimbabwe: Man Bludgeoned to Death Over Game of Pool

POLICE in Mashonaland West have launched a manhunt for a suspect over the murder of a patron at a local business centre at Kenzamba, Makonde district, during a fight over a game of pool.

The fugitive, only identified as Denny, fled the scene after striking the now deceased Norman Muteyaunga aged 38 during a dispute over a game of pool.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

"ZRP is investigating a case of murder which occurred on October 31, 2025 at Dembo business centre in Kenzamba, where a suspect only identified as Denny allegedly struck Norman Muteyaunga (38) once on the head with a machete following an altercation during a game of snooker (pool). The victim was rushed to Chinhoyi Hospital, where he died while admitted," said Nyathi.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) is on record lamenting on the spike in senseless killings over petty issues and has called on the public to observe the sanctity of life.