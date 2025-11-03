Tanzania: EU Slams Tanzania's Post-Election Crackdown As Opposition Cites 'Mass Killings'

The European Union (EU) and Tanzania's main opposition party, CHADEMA, have condemned the deadly violence that followed last week's general election.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan was declared the winner with 98 percent of the vote amid allegations of widespread irregularities and state brutality.

Various sources report that more than 500 people were killed in the three days of protests that erupted across the country after the announcement of results by the Independent National Electoral Commission and the Zanzibar Electoral Commission.

The unrest was also accompanied by a nationwide internet blackout and widespread arrests of opposition supporters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement issued in Brussels on November 2, 2025, the EU said it was "very concerned with the events that occurred throughout the Election Day and that are still ongoing," including violence, the shutdown of the internet, and credible reports of irregularities in the electoral process.

"Reliable reports of large number of fatalities and significant injuries are of extreme concern," the statement read.

"The EU urges authorities to exercise maximum restraint to preserve human lives."

The bloc said the pre-election period was marred by abductions, disappearances, and violence that restricted civic space, undermining the credibility of the process.

It urged the Tanzanian government to release detained politicians and ensure transparent and fair trials for all those arrested.

The EU also called for "swift and thorough investigations into all reported incidents of abductions, disappearances, and violence," adding that it values its long-standing partnership with Tanzania and encourages dialogue with opposition parties and civil society "for reconciliation."

In Dar es Salaam, the opposition party Chadema issued a strongly worded statement accusing President Suluhu's government and security forces of carrying out "mass killings" against peaceful protesters.

The party's Secretary General, John Mnyika, cited disturbing images and videos of dead bodies on the streets and reports that hospitals were overwhelmed with corpses.

"This situation indicates that mass killings are taking place in Tanzania under the oppressive regime of Samia Suluhu Hassan and her party," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Mnyika said police officers were collecting bodies from hospitals "with the intention of erasing evidence and statistics" and that many injured protesters were unable to access medical care due to transport and communication breakdowns.

"We strongly condemn the unnecessary use of force by the security organs of Tanzania against demonstrators who chose to exercise their constitutional and legal right to peacefully protest against the illegal exercise of the so-called elections," he said.

Chadema called for an immediate end to police violence, restoration of internet services, and an independent international investigation led by the United Nations and the International Criminal Court into what it termed "killings committed by the government of Tanzania against its citizens."

The opposition's statement reflects growing calls for international scrutiny as the government remains silent on the alleged death toll.

Tanzania has experienced growing tension over the past week as security forces maintain a heavy presence in major cities and opposition leaders continue to report arrests and intimidation.

Analysts warn that the crisis could severely strain Tanzania's relations with Western partners and damage President Suluhu's image as a reformist leader.