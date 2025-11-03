Uganda: Museveni Commissions Construction of Hiinga Karis Medical Hospital, Karis Nursing University

President Museveni has commissioned the construction of Hiinga Karis Medical Hospital, a multi-million, modern health facility established to provide specialised medical care and improve access to quality health services for Ugandans, especially those around Gayaza and Wakiso.

Located in Magere, Karis Medical Hospital and Nursing University will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including 125 bed spaces, emergency care services such as MRIs, scans and X-rays, surgical theatres, four maternity delivery suites, diagnostic laboratories, and a specialised Intensive Care Unit (ICU) with 18 beds.

Upon completion, Karis Medical Hospital is expected to employ over 1,000 doctors and medical staff, creating significant employment opportunities.

Speaking during the commissioning ceremony, President Museveni commended the involvement of the private sector in the provision of health services, praising them for maintaining effective supervision of their employees, which he said ensures better service delivery.

"Private hospitals have some efficiency; they know how to do things in a simpler way. They control their staff better, and sometimes their supervision is even better than that of government hospitals," he said.

The President further noted that there is no harm in supporting private hospitals because they help to reduce pressure on government facilities.

He urged Ugandans to focus on what is important and not be distracted by divisions such as tribe or religion, emphasising that when one seeks medical care, a patient's tribe does not determine the quality of treatment received.

"So, when you hear somebody spending their time talking about tribe or religion, those are your enemies. It means they are lazy people who do not work and who do not understand the anatomy of wealth creation," President Museveni remarked.

The President also urged Ugandans to remain focused on the NRM manifesto agenda of peace, development, jobs, wealth creation, service delivery, market expansion, and political integration of East Africa.

Mr Ikiriza Davis, Chairman of Karis Medical Hospital and Nursing University, thanked President Museveni for creating a peaceful and enabling environment that provides opportunities for investors.

"Your Excellency, this not only represents a dream but a firm commitment and visionary leadership where investors can build and thrive," he said.

He went on to clarify the ownership and vision of the hospital.

"Your Excellency, I would like to clarify the ownership and vision of this hospital. This project has attracted a lot of visibility in this area, and inevitably, some political elements have tried to distort the truth about its ownership," he emphasised.

Mr. Ikiriza encouraged Ugandans to let Karis Medical Hospital unite them rather than divide them.

"We have deliberately chosen not to engage in political discourse because we believe that healthcare should unite us, not divide us as Ugandans," he noted.

He further explained that Karis Medical Hospital and Nursing University aim to empower Ugandans with practical skills through professional nursing training.

He emphasised their commitment to strengthening the health system through infrastructure development and the training of nurses with sufficient skills to represent Uganda on the international market -- part of their long-term plan once the hospital is completed next year.

"Karis Medical Hospital and Nursing University, which sit on three acres of land, aim to equip Ugandans with the necessary nursing skills," he added.

Mr. Moses Mayanja, the NRM Chairman for Wakiso District, thanked President Museveni for creating a conducive environment that has continued to attract investors to the country.

"I want to thank President Museveni for the peace and stability he brought, which have given investors opportunities. That is why we are also able to stand firm," he emphasised.

He added that the NRM government has made service delivery more effective and expressed optimism that this facility will greatly benefit people in the surrounding areas.

The commissioning ceremony was attended by several government officials, health professionals, and community leaders.