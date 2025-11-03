Kenya: Farmers Protest Machakos County's Sh20 Chicken Movement Fee

Machakos — The Kenya Poultry Breeders Association (KPDA) has raised alarm over a new Machakos County law imposing a Sh20 fee on every chicken moved out of the county, warning that the decision will devastate poultry farming and cripple livelihoods across the region.

The Association, which represents poultry farmers and processors nationwide, has requested an urgent meeting with Governor Wavinya Ndeti to discuss the impact of the new policy, describing it as "a direct threat to the survival of poultry farming in Machakos."

"This punitive fee will devastate smallholder farmers, cripple local businesses, and destroy thousands of jobs," said a KPDA spokesperson. "Millions rely on poultry as a source of income and nutrition, and this new burden risks driving the most vulnerable households out of business."

The poultry industry in Machakos -- largely driven by smallholder farmers -- has already been grappling with rising feed prices, increased taxes on equipment, and cheap imports. According to KPDA, the additional county-imposed movement fee will worsen the situation, pushing many farmers to shut down their operations altogether.

The Association emphasized that poultry farming remains the backbone of rural livelihoods, particularly for women and youth, providing crucial income for education, healthcare, and other basic needs.

"By introducing this movement fee, the county government is undermining food security and eroding the fragile economic gains made under national development agendas," KPDA added.

The lobby has urged Governor Ndeti to suspend the implementation of the poultry movement fee and instead engage stakeholders in dialogue to develop solutions that both protect farmers and support county revenue goals.

The KPDA represents poultry farmers, breeders, and processors across Kenya. The Association works to promote sustainable poultry production, fair trade practices, and policies that strengthen the growth and resilience of the poultry sector.