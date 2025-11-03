Tanzania: Travel Advisory - Tanzania - Updated October 31, 2025

press release

The Department of State renewed its Travel Advisory for Tanzania on October 31, 2025. The advisory level increased from Level 2 to 3. The "unrest" risk indicator was added.

Travel Advisory - Tanzania

Level 3 - Reconsider Travel

U - Unrest

O - Other

T - Terrorism

C - Crime

Reconsider travel to Tanzania due to unrest, crime, terrorism, and targeting of gay and lesbian individuals. Some areas have increased risk. Read the entire Travel Advisory.

Advisory summary

Unrest

Demonstrations often take place in response to political or economic issues. They may also occur on holidays or during large events.

Demonstrations can be unpredictable.

The Tanzanian government increases security presence around protests. This includes stationary checkpoints and roadblocks.

The Tanzanian government limits or does not authorize large gatherings.

Crime

Violent crime is common. It includes assault, sexual assault, robberies, mugging, and carjacking. Local police have limited resources to respond effectively to serious crime.

Terrorism

There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Tanzania. Visit the U.S. Department of State's country reports on terrorism to learn more.

The risk of terrorist violence is most common in the Mtwara Region.

Targeting of gay and lesbian individuals

Members of the gay and lesbian community have been arrested, targeted, and harassed. People who identify as gay or lesbian may experience a higher likelihood of being targeted by police. People detained under suspicion of same-sex sexual conduct may face invasive physical exams.

If you decide to travel to Tanzania:

Have a plan to leave in an emergency that does not depend on U.S. government help. Review our information on Crisis and Evacuations.

Monitor local media for breaking news. Be prepared to adjust your plans.

Keep a low profile.

Always carry a copy of your U.S. passport and visa. Keep original documents in a safe location.

Stay aware of your surroundings.

Do not leave your food or drink unattended.

Stay alert in tourist spots.

Avoid public displays of affection particularly between same-sex couples.

Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to get important updates and alerts from the U.S. embassy or consulate. Enrolling helps the U.S. embassy or consulate contact you or your emergency contact in an emergency.

Review the Country Security Report for Tanzania.

Review our information on Terrorism, Travel to High-Risk Areas, Crime Abroad, and for Victims of Crime.

Prepare a backup plan for emergency situations. Review the Traveler's Checklist.

Visit the CDC page for the latest Travel Health Information related to your travel.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

686 Old Bagamoyo Road, Msasani,

P.O. Box 9123

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

+255-22-229-4000

https://tz.usembassy.gov/

State Department - Consular Affairs 888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Tanzania Country Specific Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive Alerts.

