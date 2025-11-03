Angola: Karate - Angola Wins 11 Medals in Its World Championship Debut

2 November 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Angolan National Karate team won 11 medals, including two gold medals, at the World Championship taking place in Matsuyama, Japan, since Saturday.

According to a note from the Angolan Embassy in Japan, received by ANGOP on Sunday, the two gold medals were won by Jesus Muanza and Tiago João, both in the Kumite category.

The remaining medals were obtained by Ana Mendes, André Nsingi and Tiago Costa (Silver), in Kumite.

As a team, Tiago Costa and Tiago João also won the silver medal.

Joelson Vicente and Cleiton Catumbela won the bronze in Kumite.

The competition ends on Monday.

The Championship takes place at the Ehime Prefectural Budokan, one of the three main martial arts arenas in Japan, with a capacity of 1,500 spectators.

The delegation consists of 28 members and is accompanied by the Angolan ambassador to Japan, Teodolinda Coelho. The Angolans aim to improve on their performance from the previous edition in Germany. WR/DOJ

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.