Uganda: Munyagwa Demands Urgent Probe Into Northern Uganda Balaalo Land Saga, Cites Misinformation and Forced Evictions

The President of the Common Man's Party (CMP), Mubarak Munyagwa Sserunga, popularly known as Mugati gwa Butter, has called for an immediate and independent investigation into the Balaalo land dispute in Northern Uganda following President Museveni's directive banning pastoralists from the region.

Speaking to journalists in Ntungamo District on Sunday, Munyagwa alleged that senior figures within State House, whom he referred to as "mafias," misled the President by portraying pastoralists as land grabbers, resulting in what he described as unjust evictions.

"This country cannot be governed through misinformation. Certain individuals are manipulating the situation for personal gain and misleading the President. They are the true perpetrators behind the land conflicts, and their lies are causing innocent Ugandans to suffer," he said.

The former Kawempe South Member of Parliament stressed that the right to own and settle on land anywhere in Uganda is guaranteed by law, warning that forced expulsions based on falsehoods threaten national unity.

"These actions are not only unconstitutional but dangerous. They plant seeds of division among our people. Every Ugandan has the constitutional right to live and work where they choose. No one should be uprooted because of selfish interests and deception," he said.

He revealed that more than 150 Ugandans -- primarily farmers from Ntungamo who he says legally acquired land in Northern Uganda -- have been impacted by the directive, with many allegedly facing unlawful eviction. The CMP leader cautioned that mishandling the issue risked escalating tensions and destabilizing communities.

Calling for calm, Munyagwa urged leaders across political and administrative structures to champion peace and unity.

"Uganda's progress depends on fairness, justice, and equality. Those who attempt to divide Ugandans along regional or ethnic lines stand against our national development," he said.

Munyagwa called upon the government to revisit the directive, investigate the advisors involved, and ensure that innocent citizens are protected.

"It is crucial that the government treats this matter with the gravity it deserves. We must safeguard the rights of all Ugandans and hold accountable those who distort the truth for personal benefit," he said.