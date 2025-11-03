Uganda: Museveni Congratulates Samia As Tanzanian President Is Sworn in for Second Term

President Museveni has congratulated Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her re-election, pledging continued cooperation between the two East African neighbours.

Museveni said Suluhu's victory reflects the Tanzanian people's confidence in her leadership. He also reaffirmed Uganda's commitment to deepening cooperation with Tanzania in trade, infrastructure, and regional integration for the benefit of both countries.

"This victory reflects the confidence that the people of Tanzania have in her leadership and vision. Uganda and Tanzania share historic bonds of friendship and cooperation," said the President, who is being represented at the swearing-in by Vice President Jessica Alupo.

"I look forward to working with President Samia to further strengthen our partnership in trade, infrastructure, and regional integration for the peace and prosperity of our peoples," Museveni added.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The swearing-in ceremony is taking place in Dodoma and has been closed to the public but is being broadcast live by the state-run TBC.

Suluhu secured her first full term with 97.66% of votes in an election overshadowed by violent protests and rejected by the opposition.

Demonstrations during the elections prompted an internet blackout and curfews in parts of Tanzania.

Under Tanzanian law, there is no mechanism for challenging the result of a presidential election in court once a winner has been declared. According to Article 41(7) of the 1977 Constitution, "when a candidate is declared ... no court of law shall have any jurisdiction to inquire into the election of that candidate."

This means that once the result is announced by the National Electoral Commission of Tanzania, opposing parties or voters cannot mount a judicial petition to overturn or review it.

The arrangement has drawn criticism from legal observers and the African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights, which has ordered Tanzania to amend the constitution to allow judicial review.

The inauguration was attended by prominent regional leaders, including Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Burundian President Evariste Ndayishimiye, and Kenyan Vice President Kithure Kindiki. Upon arrival, President Suluhu was reviewed by Chief of Police Kithure Kindiki and Army Chief Jacob John Mkunda.