Uganda: NRM Intensifies Bukedi Mobilisation Ahead of Museveni's Visit

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) has stepped up its mobilisation drive in the Bukedi sub-region ahead of President Yoweri Museveni's campaign tour, in a bid to strengthen its support base and counter growing competition from opposition parties.

The mobilisation effort is being spearheaded by former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) policy expert Patrick Godfrey Wakida, who is seeking to represent Kabweri Constituency in Kibuku District on the NRM ticket.

He has launched a mobilisation campaign targeting support for all NRM flag bearers in the region, including the party's presidential candidate, President Museveni.

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among officially flagged off the campaign, urging grassroots leaders to anchor the party agenda and deliver votes through existing local council structures.

"We have no one else to bank on to mobilize for the party here. You are our agents," Among said, calling for intensified voter outreach.

Addressing crowds, Among said the effectiveness of local leaders would directly influence the performance of NRM candidates.

She encouraged voters to support leaders capable of improving household incomes and accelerating development, citing Bukedea as an example.

"Before I became Bukedea leader, the area was underdeveloped but now look at how Bukedea is. So let's elect leaders like Dr Wakida if we want development," she said.

Among added that an NRM victory would pave the way for better health services, improved schools, and enhanced livelihoods, arguing that this would help address persistent poverty across Bukedi.

Wakida, the NRM flag bearer for Kabweri Constituency, pledged to focus on improving social services and urged voters to reject independent candidates, saying the region needed unified political leadership.

"Look at how bad our roads are, our schools and hospitals too. These are some of the things that pushed me into leadership," Wakida said.

NRM leaders in the region say they are confident of consolidating the party's base as campaigns intensify, framing the mobilisation effort as key to delivering service delivery improvements and economic transformation across Bukedi.