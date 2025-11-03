Kenya: President Ruto Advisor Urges Boda Boda Operators to Invest Collectively

3 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nakuru — President William Ruto's Special Advisor on Economic Empowerment and Sustainable Livelihoods, Jaoko Oburu Odinga, has urged boda boda operators to pool their resources and build sustainable business ventures.

Speaking in Nakuru, Odinga said the more than 2.5 million riders across the country could transform their livelihoods by investing jointly in projects such as electric motorbike charging stations and bulk motorbike importation, instead of buying from exploitative dealers.

Delivering the President's goodwill message, he reaffirmed the government's commitment to supporting the sub-sector and regulating motorbike prices to enhance affordability.

Odinga emphasized that unity and financial discipline could enable riders to venture into real estate and other enterprises, citing their daily profits of at least Sh1,000 each as a powerful collective resource.

He also encouraged operators to register with the Social Health Authority (SHA) and NSSF, and to ensure proper insurance for themselves, their passengers, and motorbikes.

