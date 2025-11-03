Tanzania: 'Through All Means and At All Cost' - Suluhu Vows to Crash Protests to Steady Nation

Nairobi — President Samia Suluhu Hassan has vowed to safeguard Tanzania's peace and sovereignty "through all means and at all cost," warning that her government will not tolerate any attempts to destabilize the nation following violent post-election protests.

Speaking during her swearing-in ceremony at the Tanzania People's Defence Force parade grounds in Dodoma on Monday -- a closed-door event held under heavy security -- President Suluhu accused foreign actors of fueling unrest after the disputed October 29 general election.

"What happened does not align with the character of a Tanzanian. It did not surprise us to see that some of those arrested for causing disturbances came from outside the country," she said.

"Our defense and security organs [are] continuing to investigate these incidents to return Tanzania to the peace we [are] accustomed to."

Her remarks came amid growing international criticism over her government's handling of the elections, which saw Suluhu declared winner with 98 percent of the vote.

Flawed election

Opposition parties and observer missions have condemned the poll as deeply flawed, citing mass arrests, media censorship, and restricted political freedoms.

In a firm and emotive address, the president warned those behind the unrest that the state would preserve national security "at any cost."

"The security of any nation [is] protected by everyone, with all strength and at any cost," she said.

"Chaos within the country has no value, no price, and no profit for anyone. Those who incited violence must know that dialogue produces unity, not division."

President Suluhu directed the National Security Committee and regional authorities to restore normalcy in affected areas and ensure that perpetrators face justice.

'External forces'

Without naming specific actors, she echoed claims by ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) officials that "external forces" were attempting to undermine Tanzania's stability.

"We have been saddened by the loss of lives and destruction of property in some areas," she added.

"But our investigations reveal that not all who participated were Tanzanians. We must guard our sovereignty and ensure no outsider disturbs our peace."

The military-base inauguration, closed to the public, journalists, and most foreign dignitaries, was broadcast live on state television but excluded independent media -- a stark contrast to Tanzania's traditionally open and festive inaugurations.

Among the few leaders present were Burundi's Évariste Ndayishimiye, Somalia's Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, Zambia's Hakainde Hichilema, and Kenya's Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, representing President William Ruto.

In her speech, Suluhu also rebuffed calls from international observer missions, including the Southern African Development Community (SADC), for sweeping electoral and constitutional reforms, insisting that Tanzania's polls were credible and conducted with "efficiency and transparency."

"We thank the observers for their opinions, which we have received with respect," she said.

"But as President Mkapa once said, we will not accept instructions on what to do. We will consider advice, but we will not compromise our sovereignty."

The opposition Chadema party rejected the election results, describing them as "a mockery of democracy."

The party reported more than 700 people killed in the post-election crackdown -- a figure the government dismissed as "false and exaggerated."

The UN Human Rights Office has confirmed at least 10 deaths but warned the actual toll may be significantly higher.