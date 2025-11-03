Kenya: Ombudsman CEO Faces Disciplinary Action Over Aoma Fund Mismanagement

Nairobi — The Commission on Administrative Justice (CAJ) Secretary and Chief Executive Officer, Mercy Kalondu Wambua, is facing disciplinary action over allegations of mismanagement of public funds during her tenure as Executive Director of the African Ombudsman and Mediators' Association (AOMA) when Kenya hosted the organization's secretariat.

In a letter, CAJ Chairperson Charles Dulo gave Wambua 21 days to respond to allegations including gross insubordination, poor performance, incompetence, violation of the CAJ Human Resource Manual, and breach of confidentiality of the Commission's documents.

"You are to provide your response marked private and confidential to the Commission Chairperson within 21 calendar days from the date of this letter pursuant to Clause 4.45 (iii) of the CAJ Human Resource Manual," the letter reads.

"Be advised that should you fail to respond within the stipulated time, or if your response is found to be unsatisfactory, the Commission will proceed with disciplinary action."

In July 2025, CAJ received communication from AOMA raising serious allegations of financial mismanagement during the period the Commission served as the Association's secretariat.

Following the claims, CAJ initiated an internal forensic audit to establish the authenticity of the allegations and provide a factual basis for remedial action.

The audit found that the then AOMA Executive Director and accounting officer approved unauthorized expenditure amounting to Sh2.6 million for a trip to Cape Town, South Africa, and also sanctioned the illegal procurement of a laptop, which was never surrendered during handover.

"It is alleged that as the Accounting Officer of the Commission, you facilitated and oversaw the irregular use of Kenya government public funds to finance activities of a private entity (AOMA), which resulted in a loss of Sh14,434,623," Dulo stated.

Additionally, an audit by the Office of the Auditor General for the 2023-2024 financial year, requested by the Parliamentary Accounts Committee, flagged potential cases of financial mismanagement within the Commission's operations.

According to the audit, Wambua allegedly authorized irregular procurement of vehicle maintenance services, incurring Sh4.29 million against an approved budget of Sh1.75 million, with Sh507,280 paid in cash -- without proper documentation on the vehicles serviced or repairs done.

It was also alleged that she oversaw irregular procurement of hospitality services, where Sh9.58 million was spent from a Sh10.92 million budget, out of which Sh6.1 million was paid in cash -- contrary to procurement procedures that required the use of Request for Quotation (RFQ) from registered suppliers.

The Commission is expected to take further action based on Wambua's response within the stipulated timeframe.