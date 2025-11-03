Kenya: Emirates Transports 6.6mn Kenyans, Lifts 16,000 Tons of Flowers

Nairobi — Emirates has revealed that it has flown over 6.6 million passengers on more than 34,000 flights to and from Kenya since it began operations in October 1995, underscoring its role in linking the country to global markets.

The Dubai-based carrier said its cargo division, Emirates SkyCargo, has become a vital conduit for Kenya's horticultural exports, particularly fresh-cut flowers, which are among the country's top foreign exchange earners.

According to Transport and Logistics ME, Emirates SkyCargo handled an average of 3,820 tonnes of cargo per week across Africa in 2024. In Kenya alone, the airline transported over 16,000 tonnes of flowers last year through its scheduled passenger flights and dedicated freighters, strengthening the country's export access to Europe and the Middle East.

Emirates currently operates a double daily Boeing 777 service on the Nairobi-Dubai route, connecting passengers to more than 145 destinations worldwide.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The airline noted that inbound traffic remains strong, with most travellers arriving from Asia, Australasia, and the United States, while an increasing number of Kenyans are flying to China, Australia, and North America.

"Since launch, Nairobi has been one of the most consistently busy destinations on our African network, not just with international tourists but also with corporate travellers connecting through one of the continent's major economic hubs," said Christophe Leloup, Emirates' Country Manager for Kenya.

"Over the last three decades, we have steadily and strategically expanded our operations both in the skies and on the ground to provide our world-class experience in Kenya. We are proud to play a key role in Kenya's aviation, tourism, and trade journey and remain committed to the destination for the decades to come."

As it marks 30 years of operations in Kenya, Emirates says it plans to increase flight frequencies and introduce new aircraft on the Nairobi route, as part of efforts to cement the city's position as a regional aviation and trade hub.

The airline currently employs over 1,100 Kenyans globally and remains the only carrier operating enclosed first-class suites in the Kenyan market.