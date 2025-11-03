Kenya: Moroccan Surgeons At KNH to Conduct Cochlear Implant Surgeries On 50 Children

Nairobi — A team of surgeons from the Kingdom of Morocco has arrived in Kenya for a week-long medical mission to perform Cochlear Implant surgeries on more than 50 children with hearing impairments, marking a major milestone in regional medical collaboration and child health advancement.

The visiting specialists will work alongside local Ear, Nose and Throat (ENT) experts at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) from November 3 to 7, 2025, in a joint effort to restore hearing and transform lives through advanced surgical care, Ministry of Health said in a statement on Monday.

Dr. Joel Lessan, Senior Director for Clinical Services at KNH, received the team lauding the initiative as a testament to the hospital's growing partnerships in specialized healthcare delivery.

Cochlear implant surgery is a highly specialized procedure designed for patients with severe to profound hearing loss.

It involves the surgical implantation of an electronic device into the cochlea to stimulate the auditory nerve, enabling patients to perceive sound and develop communication abilities.

KNH said the week-long visit underscores Kenya's commitment to expanding access to complex surgical interventions, while also offering local specialists an opportunity for skills exchange and capacity building with their Moroccan counterparts.