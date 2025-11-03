Kenya: National Infrastructure Fund to Tap Private Capital, Not New Taxes - Ndii

3 November 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The government will not introduce new taxes to finance the National Infrastructure Fund (NIF), Presidential Council of Economic Advisers Chairman David Ndii has said.

According to Ndii, the fund will be capitalized through privatization proceeds rather than levies or budget allocations.

Ndii said the NIF is designed to ease fiscal pressure on the national budget while sustaining Kenya's infrastructure rollout at a time when the government is tightening spending through austerity and fiscal consolidation measures.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The National Infrastructure Fund is in our manifesto, and it is very clear that we were going to capitalize it using privatization proceeds. So, it is not going to be capitalized using tax or levies," Ndii said.

He explained that the model allows the government to "take infrastructure off-budget" by channelling private capital from the sale of state assets into commercially viable projects, instead of relying on tax-funded spending.

"It is only good that if you sell an asset, you should use that money to fund other assets."

Ndii asserted that the fund will "enable government to take commercially viable infrastructure outside of the budget and reduce the fiscal burden.

The economist noted that progress on the fund had been delayed due to court cases that stalled Kenya's privatisation programme, but that the process had now been "unlocked", paving the way for implementation.

Ndii also dismissed claims that government projects were being financed outside the approved budget framework, saying Kenya's public finance system is solid and bound by strict oversight mechanisms.

The NIF forms part of the Kenya Kwanza administration's strategy to attract private investment into large-scale infrastructure spanning transport, energy, and water while easing pressure on public debt and taxation.

Last month, President William Ruto outlined plans to establish both a Sovereign Wealth Fund and an Infrastructure Fund, the latter focused on financing reliable energy for industry, building dams to boost food security and irrigation, and expanding road networks to enhance national and regional connectivity.

 

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.