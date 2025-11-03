Kenya: 'It Is Good to Get Married' - Ruto Rallies Youth to Wed, 'Stop Wasting People's Time'

Nairobi — President William Ruto has urged the youth to rethink their attitudes toward relationships, warning that the modern trend of avoiding commitment in favour of a "fashionable lifestyle" is misleading and destructive.

Speaking during a pre-wedding ceremony of Senator Allan Kiprotich Chesang and Jepkorir Kittony in Trans Nzoia County on Saturday, the President challenged the youth to value marriage, responsibility, and long-term commitment over casual relationships driven by social trends.

"I want to encourage young people that it is good to get married. Many people are running away from responsibility thinking that it is fashionable -- it is not," Ruto said.

"Many young men want to enjoy life but don't want responsibility. If you are man enough, marry the woman you love. Stop wasting people's time."

He emphasized that relationships should not be treated as temporary entertainment, saying it is unfair for partners to invest emotionally in unions with no future.

Ruto called on young Kenyans to embrace maturity, build families, and commit to those they love.

The President also raised concern over rising substance abuse among youth, warning that alcohol and drug use are ruining lives and wasting potential.

"The country is losing many young boys and girls to alcohol and drugs. There is nothing good in spending your youth on things that do not add value to your life," he cautioned.

Ruto further urged parents, mentors, and faith leaders to play a stronger role in guiding young people, noting that the responsibility of shaping Kenya's next generation must be shared.

"The church, parents, and mentors must step up. Take care of the children that God has given you," he said.