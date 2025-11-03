Zimbabwe: Woman of Steel Who Rose From Ordinary Member to Cwuz President - Josephine Makuwa Bares Her Vision

After years of prolonged legal battles, the reality of the once vibrant Commercial Workers Union of Zimbabwe (CWUZ) roaring back to life was almost a pipedream.

However, following the dedicated fight put up by some of the remaining brave members, the union has once again resurrected back to life.

Recently, I had the privilege to travel to the CWUZ headquarters in Waterfalls Harare to meet the new CWUZ president tasked to stir the trade union to greater heights.

Considering the task at hand I thought the newly appointed leader would be a muscular sized male giant. But on arriving, the CWUZ receptionist hurriedly accompanied me to the boardroom where I was shocked to meet a lady, who swiftly greeted me and introduced herself.

"How are you? I am the CWUZ president. Please kindly take a seat," she said without wasting much time.

But who really is this woman of steel who has managed to fit in the shoes left behind by some iconic unionists like Lucia Matibenga, whose spine spurred her to greater political offices at national level?

"My name is Josephine Makuwa. I am based in the Midlands province's Kwekwe city. I am employed by OK Zimbabwe as a till controller. My journey to the top was largely inspired by the desire to stand up for other people's rights," she said.

The CWUZ president said she is self-driven for greater heights. Hers was a long and arduous journey which began right from the grassroots as an ordinary committee member in a branch structure.

"I have an insatiable appetite to achieve and above all, I believe in my abilities. I also pursue opportunities for education, training and leadership development. Over and above these qualities, I invest in building connections with other women and allies who share similar goals and values with me," she said.

Makuwa said during her tenure she is determined to tackle problems affecting workers in the retail sector, which includes gender-based violence (GBV), socio-cultural barriers, discriminatory laws and policies working to the disadvantage of employees.

She said she will deploy her term of office towards transforming CWUZ to build capacity which enables it to represent and advocate for member's interests by empowering workers through education and training, engaging with government and employers to influence policies that benefit workers and promote economic growth and to partner with other organisations to amplify the union's impact and promote workers interests.

"l will make sure that there is a huge expansion in membership drive through organising and recruitment of new members to increase bargaining power and influence.

"CWUZ should achieve an improvement in the current working conditions by the continued negotiating for better wages and benefits through collective bargaining agreements, internal structures, governance and financial management will be strengthened to ensure long term sustainability," she said.

The CWUZ leader urged members to stay engaged and participate in the union's activities for their voices to be heard.