Zimbabwe: Joel Luphahla Shoulders Blame As Simba Bhora Blows Title Winning Opportunity

Simba Bhora coach Joel Luphahla feels he has let the club down after blowing hopes of winning the 2025 season title.

This Saturday Luphahla expressed this sentiment after playing a 1-1 draw at Wadzanayi Stadium against Highlanders.

The result saw Simba moving to 57 points, five points behind log leaders Scottland FC, who are in action this Sunday against relegated side Kwekwe United at Bata Stadium in Gweru.

If Scottland FC wins against Kwekwe United, they will officially be crowned 2025 league champions, something which is very possible.

With two games left to play for Simba, Bhora, Luphahla felt he did let the side down.

"At the end of the day, as a coach, I take full responsibility for everything that's happening here," he said.

Luphahla's stint with Simba Bhora marks his debut season in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as head coach following his appointment in January.

The 48-year-old gaffer added that missing out on the title was a learning curve for him regarding what it takes to win the championship.

"It is also good for me that I can grow from this disappointment and make sure that next season I can improve and get a lead," he added.

Simba Bhora is set to travel to the Lowveld for a match against relegation threatened side Bikita Minerals FC, before rounding up the season with a home fixture against Yadah FC.