As the hunt for the next minister of industries, mines and energy continues, the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN) wants the next leader to address the exploitation of workers within the mining sector.

MUN assistant general secretary Paulus Situmba said this on Wednesday.

"The next person in line must address the issue of workers' exploitation by abolishing temporary employment, contract labour system and labour hire within the mining industry," he said. President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has appointed minister of defence and veterans affairs Frans Kapofi to oversee the portfolio in the interim.

Situmba said Namibians must benefit from the country's resources without compromise, even if the country has to follow the footsteps of other progressive countries inlcuding Botswana and Burkina Faso - that are slowly showing tangible results in empowering their nations.

He said the union expects a minister with vast knowledge and passion for the industry, who understands its impact on the nation's economy and job creation.

"We must ensure that the country's mineral resources benefit Namibians through value addition and local beneficiation policies," he added.

Namibian Association for Offshore Oil and Gas Service Providers founder Knowledge

Ipinge says: "In a perfect world, we would seek a leader with a shepherd leadership style, charm, integrity, academic ability, sound decision-making skills, and a seasoned negotiator."

However, considering the available options on the parliamentary list, he says Kapofi remains the most ideal fit, given his unmatched extensive experience at various government levels and internationally over the years.

Ipinge says genuine beneficiation for Namibian communities, workers, and companies should be a priority.

Political activist Dobson Kwala says the next minister must have a vision of Namibia's development plan, and should create opportunities for Namibians in business, education, social responsibility and employment.

"Enforce the law in terms of trading minerals products, market Namibia natural resources in order to attract foreign investors," he says.

Such a person, he says, should break barriers hampering mining opportunities around or within Namibia, promote sustainable development, and encourage locals into mining activities through support from national financial institutions.

