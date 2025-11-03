Namibia: Ithete's Firing Leads to Eight Staff Losing Jobs, Swapo Members Demand Answers

Eight government officials were dismissed this week after their boss, deputy prime minister Natangwe Ithete, was fired by the president on Sunday.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah's decision to fire Ithete affected the political officials appointed at the behest of the minister.

The Namibian understands that the eight include a special adviser, a personal assistant, two secretaries, a chief of staff, two drivers and two cooks.

The special adviser and personal assistant previously worked under former minister Tom Alweendo.

Ithete was assigned five vehicles, but it is not clear how much he earned.

In 2016, then deputy prime minister Nandi-Ndaitwah, who also served as international relations minister, earned just over N$1 million per year. This included a N$850 000 basic salary and a N$230 000 housing allowance, while her transport, telephone, water and electricity bills were paid by the government.

Ithete's axing means he will lose out on the benefits of a deputy prime minister.

According to the Public Office-Bearers (Remuneration and Benefits) Commission Act, 2005, retired officials receive several fixed monthly payments and a significant one-off grant.

They receive the following:

Driver allowance (Grade 12): N$10 257 per month. This benefit is conditional on the driver's tenure being tied to the benefit period of the public office-bearer.

Public duties allowance: N$8 500 per month. This amount is intended to cover continuing additional office costs incurred in public life, specifically mentioning the services of a full-time secretary.

Cook allowance (Grade 14): N$6 103 per month.

Fuel allowance: N$3 000 per month.

Motor vehicle grant: A one-off grant valued at N$600 000.

The vehicle must, however, be registered in the owner's name at their expense, and the owner is responsible for all maintenance and insurance costs.

He would also have received security personnel, but the deployment (number and duration) is determined by the Namibia Central Intelligence Service based on envisaged security threats and the recipient's personal preference.

In addition, he will would have received a lifelong diplomatic passport and guaranteed use of VIP lounges in national airports, and a traffic token for VIP road user privileges, allowing for preferential treatment at border posts and police roadblocks.

The VIP sticker is, however, for the recipient's use only and is limited to one vehicle.

A SWAPO AFFAIR

Swapo has not yet briefed its leadership on the recall despite concerns brewing among some party members who want to know what happened.

Insiders say this is a sensitive matter but some district party members want to know what happened to the person they elected to parliament.

The Namibian understands that a possible briefing is expected next week, however, there has not been any formal communication as of yet.

||Kharas regional coordinator Mathew Mumbala defends the party president, saying she does not need to engage anyone on the matter if she chooses not to.

He says people should not try to create unnecessary unrest and should rather remain focused and committed to the ground work in campaigning to ensure the party secures votes in the regional council and local authority elections.

"I do not know why our people like to reason so poorly. They were there when she appointed comrade Ithete. So why should the president explain her decision?

"In fact she does not need to explain herself to us or even to anyone. If she wants to I am sure she will. Let us respect her decision rather than making assumptions," Mumbala says.

Kavango West regional coordinator Elina Magano confirms that she was not briefed on the matter and has declined to comment further.

Kavango East Rundu Urban district coordinator Gabriel Hakusembe also says he was not briefed and referred The Namibian to Swapo secretary general Sophia Shaningwa.

"Party members should not allow themselves to be influenced by reports ... focus on the election campaigns," he says.

Former Swapo think tank and political analyst Ben Mulongeni says recalling Ithete from parliament is not a party matter.

"If the party feels embarrassed, they can recall him from parliament, of course. But I do not think they are that strong to do so," he says.

Former prime minister Nahas Angula during an interview with Desert FM this week, pointed out that the current composition of parliament, where Swapo holds a slimmer majority, may have influenced the president's decision.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.