Sudan: Al-Ayesir - Government Committed to a Sovereign Peace, No Trust in RSF Militia

- Minister of Culture, Information and Tourism Khalid Al-Ayesir affirmed that the government does not trust the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) nor their ability to abide by any agreement, noting that the group exploited the Jeddah ceasefire to strengthen its forces and continue attacks against civilians.

Speaking to Al Jazeera Mubasher on Saturday, Al-Ayesir stressed that the Sudanese people will never accept the RSF's presence in the country's future, describing the militia as responsible for massacres and bloodshed in El-Fashir.

He stated that the RSF militia has relied on mercenaries and hired gangs from inside and outside Sudan, emphasizing that the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) are capable of defeating and expelling the militia from El-Fashir, Kordofan, and all parts of the country.

Al-Ayesir underlined that the government rejects any peace deal that disregards Sudan's national interests and legitimate demands, explaining that any settlement must ensure the country's sovereignty and institutional unity.

He added that the government remains open to all possible avenues for peace, including negotiations to end the war, provided the RSF militia is disarmed in line with the government's proposed roadmap.

The minister stated that Khartoum is ready to accept any initiative consistent with this roadmap but will reject any that compromise national interests.

Al-Ayesir noted that the government has fulfilled all provisions of the Jeddah Agreement, while the RSF militia has repeatedly violated and abandoned its commitments. He affirmed that the SAF and its allied forces protect civilians, unlike the RSF, which kills them and loots their property.

He denied claims that the government represents any ideological or political faction, stressing that linking the war to the Islamic Movement is false. "The government represents the Sudanese state and its legitimate institutions," he said.

The minister praised Saudi Arabia and Egypt for their efforts to end the conflict, while expressing reservations about the U.S. role in the Sudanese file.

Al-Ayesir reaffirmed that the government has been serious since the outbreak of the war in pursuing a peace agreement that safeguards the state, its institutions, and the dignity of its citizens. He concluded by urging the international community to pressure parties supporting the RSF to halt military aid, stressing that such foreign support prolongs the conflict.