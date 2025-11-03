I- The Sudanese community in Istanbul calls for participation in vigil Denouncing Rebel Militia Massacres on Sunday

Istanbul, November, 1 20205 (SUNA) -The Sudanese community in Istanbul has called upon the people of Sudan and all free people worldwide to participate in a major solidarity vigil for the Sudanese people, particularly the residents of El Fasher city. The vigil aims to express rejection of the massacres and violations being committed against civilians in Darfur by the rebel Rapid Support Forces militia.

The vigil will be held on Sunday in Beyazit Square in Istanbul, in front of the main gate of Istanbul University at 1:00 PM local Istanbul time, immediately following the Dhuhr prayer.

The community confirmed that this vigil is organized with official approval from the Istanbul Governorate and is a humanitarian invitation open to all who believe in justice, human dignity, and holding criminals accountable.

This action comes in solidarity with the people of Sudan, especially the children and women in El Fasher, who are suffering from the scourges of war and the violations perpetrated by the Rapid Support Forces militias.