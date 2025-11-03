- The Sudanese community in the United Kingdom organized a protest vigil in front of Manchester City Club, owned by Mansour bin Zayed, calling on the international community to pressure the Abu Dhabi regime to stop its support for the terrorist militia. The protesters chanted slogans condemning the crimes against humanity committed by the militia in Bara and El-Fashir.

In the British capital, London, Sudanese communities were present and active, organizing a major demonstration denouncing the Abu Dhabi regime and the terrorist militias that are carrying out killings and genocide against the Sudanese people in El-Fashir and several other Sudanese cities.

In Ireland, the Sudanese community continued its significant popular movement and organized protests to expose the conspiracies woven by the Abu Dhabi regime against Sudan and its people, condemning the violations and crimes committed by the terrorist militia against unarmed civilians in El-Fashir and other Sudanese cities.

In the Netherlands, Sudanese communities organized a demonstration in front of the International Criminal Court building, condemning the actions of the Abu Dhabi regime, which supports the terrorist militia committing atrocities and crimes against the Sudanese people in El Fasher and other Sudanese cities.

In the French capital, Paris, the popular momentum continued from the masses of the Sudanese communities, denouncing the Abu Dhabi regime and its terrorist militias that are carrying out killings and genocide against the Sudanese people in El-Fashir and other Sudanese cities.

As part of the movement led by Sudanese communities to expose the conspiracies woven by the Abu Dhabi regime against Sudan, Sudanese nationals in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, organized a protest vigil condemning the massacres committed by the terrorist militia against the people of El-Fashir. The protesters, who were joined by the Norwegian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, called on the international community to stop the flow of weapons to the terrorist militia via Abu Dhabi and emphasized the necessity of holding the militia and the Abu Dhabi regime accountable for the brutal massacres being committed in El-Fashir.

A group of members from the Palestinian community participated in the demonstration organized by the Sudanese in front of the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Moreover, Norwegian television conducted interviews with several protesters, who conveyed to the public the reality of what is happening in Sudan.

Furthermore, the Sudanese community in Uganda organized a protest vigil denouncing the crimes of genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by the terrorist militia against innocent civilians in the cities of Bara and El-Fashir.