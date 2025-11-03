Egypt: Salah Shines As Slot & Liverpool Get Fans' Backing

It has been a while since Liverpool fans had much to chant about at Anfield - but manager Arne Slot felt the supporters played a vital role in helping the Reds rediscover their form.

The Dutchman had been a man under pressure, with six defeats in seven games in all competitions before the reigning champions secured a fully deserved 2-0 home victory over Aston Villa, thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah and Ryan Gravenberch.

That result ended a four-game losing streak in the Premier League, lifting them to third, and there was no doubt the Anfield faithful felt their side were back to their best.

"Champions, champions," was the cry from the supporters, although the real indicator of where Slot's side stand will come on Tuesday when Real Madrid visit Anfield in the Champions League - and then again next Sunday when the Reds travel to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Nevertheless, even when the game was goalless, the Kop were chanting and singing positively about the 47-year-old, who had taken them to the Premier League title in his first season with the club.

"It means a lot," said Slot. "It happened at 0-0, not when you are leading, not when you are top of the table, but when you're in a difficult situation for the club, for the team and for me.

"To get the support the players got, the support I got, is what makes this club special. They don't forget if you have been a part of something special and they help you when things are difficult.

"We were not winning games, we were losing them and the fans felt the players needed some support - that's what you get from these supporters."

250 goals for one club 'unbelievable', says Slot

In the matchday programme, both Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk wrote how the team's performances and results had not been good enough.

Liverpool are already facing an uphill task to retain their title, with leaders Arsenal seven points ahead of them - having not conceded a goal since the end of September.

However, there can be no doubt that this result has massively lifted the mood around Anfield before a crunch period for the club, with one of their all-time greats playing a vital role.

Salah will not have scored many easier goals for the Reds than the one he was presented with just before half-time, when he was gifted the ball by Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, with the 33-year-old Egyptian slotting into the unguarded net.

It was a landmark goal in the club's history as Salah became only the third man, after Ian Rush on 346 and Roger Hunt on 285, to reach the 250-goal mark for Liverpool.

"It's almost unbelievable if you score 250 goals for one club," added Slot. "Even if you score 250 goals overall it will be unbelievable.

"He had a very good performance. He didn't only do his offensive work, he helped the team out defensively very well. I liked his performance tonight and it's special for him to get 250 goals for Liverpool."

Salah has helped Liverpool win the Premier League twice and Champions League once, as well as playing a starring role in them lifting the FA Cup, the League Cup, the Uefa Super Cup and the Fifa Club World Cup during his eight years at Anfield - following his £34m move from Roma in 2017.

While the four-time Premier League Golden Boot winner only has four league goals this season, Slot will be excited by Salah's performance - repeatedly cutting in from the right flank to run at the Villa defence.

Lucas Digne was given a tough time at left-back and if Liverpool are to have any hope of success this season, they need Salah somewhere near his best form.

Salah admitted he had not been at the top of his game in an interview with TNT Sports and said: "It's very important [to get the win today], we've had a few losses in the Premier League and Champions League. I'm glad we are back on track now, and it's a big push before some important games.

"It's a very tricky season for us because we have a few new players, they are very good players but they need time to adapt. We lost some players too. It takes time to adapt and know each other's games, but everything will be fine."

On scoring 250 goals for Liverpool, Salah added: "It's a great feeling to score goals for such a big club, it's something I don't take for granted, I'm so proud and happy about that achievement."

Liverpool dealing with 'ridiculous' criticism - Van Dijk

Van Dijk, who played a key role in the heart of the Reds defence as Liverpool kept their first clean sheet since a 1-0 win over Burnley on 14 September, says the players have to ignore the outside criticism.

"What I've noticed over the last few weeks is that there's a lot of noise that you have no control over and we have to deal with that as a team," he told TNT Sports.

"Some of the takes are ridiculous, but you deal with it. Outside noise can reach certain players, but we stick together.

"We live in a world where everyone can have their own opinions on so many platforms and they know better. We have to stay away from that and focus on the hard work we are doing.

"Last season, we did some negative stuff but everything was all sunshine and rainbows everywhere. Now it sounds like we're going to be in a relegation battle - that's how it works in the world."

Record Premier League goalscorer Alan Shearer, speaking on Match of the Day, felt the Liverpool performance was a step in the right direction, but plenty of work was still needed.

He said: "It wasn't perfect but it was a lot better. They just had to win the game. There is no doubt they deserved to win the game. They have got to get the belief and the confidence back, and that will do them the world of good.

"This game was back to something we are used to with this Liverpool team. Hopefully for them this will be the start of their form back again."

One of the songs chanted by the jubilant Liverpool supporters towards the end of the match was Bob Marley's "don't worry, about a thing, because every little thing is gonna be alright".

There suddenly seems a lot less to worry about for Liverpool fans.