Sudan: Jabir-Led Higher Committee Orders Urgent Road and Power Rehabilitation

Khartoum, 2-11-2025 (SUNA) - The Higher Committee for Preparing the General Environment for the Return of Citizens to Khartoum State reviewed on Saturday, under the chairmanship of Member of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) Lt. Gen. (Navy Eng.) Ibrahim Jabir, the performance report of the Roads Committee.

The meeting directed the committee to implement an urgent program for the maintenance of the roads included in the plan.

The head of the Roads Committee reported that several bridges have been completed, including those on Al-Gaili-Bahri road, Wad Al-Bashir Bridge in Omdurman, Al-Kabjab Bridge, and Al-Shangeeti Bridge. Work has also begun on the rehabilitation of the White Nile Iron Bridge, Kober Bridge, and the Central Market Bridge, while the Blue Nile Bridge has been handed over to the contractor.

He added that direct work is underway on a number of roads, with others to be executed by the Ports Engineering Company under a comprehensive plan to rehabilitate 18 roads.

The meeting also listened to field reports on inspections of power distribution and transformer stations, areas recently connected to the electricity grid, and the requirements for completing the remaining components of the electricity network.