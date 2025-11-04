South Africa: School Pit Latrines Demolished but Not Replaced With New Toilets

Two primary schools in Limpopo have been struggling for over a year with inadequate chemical toilets

It was 17-months ago that the Limpopo Department of Education demolished dangerous pit toilets at Mabila and Dzivhani primary schools. But it has not replaced these with new sanitation blocks, despite promising that this would be done within a few months.

Instead, the schools are struggling with a few chemical toilets that are not regularly maintained or emptied.

"We were so happy when the pit toilets were demolished last year, after complaining to the department for more than eight years," said Rotshidzwa Maluga, school governing body (SGB) chairperson of Mabila Primary School, outside Tshilamba in Vhembe district.

Two mobile toilets were made available for staff and four toilets for more than 150 grade R to grade 7 learners.

"During breaks, learners have to stand in long queues ... These are primary school learners and some of them might struggle to hold on," said Maluga.

At Dzivhani Primary, outside Thohoyandou, about 200 learners have to share four mobile toilets, and the toilets go for months without being serviced.

Millicent Ramasimu, whose five-year-old daughter is in grade R, said the little ones have to queue with older children and struggle to get a turn.

"Foundation phase learners should have their own toilets," she said.

Provincial department spokesperson Mike Maringa said Dzivhani is included in the 2025/26 financial year budget for construction of new blocks of sanitation.

But Maringa had bad news for Mabila Primary, which may never get new sanitation blocks.

"Mabila has a very low enrolment and may be merged with another school if their situation does not change," he said.