South Africa: Joburg Protesters Call for End to Water Crisis

Millions of people in the city face daily water interruptions, dry taps, and inadequate sanitation, say picketers

Hundreds of people gathered outside the Johannesburg Council Chambers in Braamfontein on Saturday to protest the ongoing water crises across the city.

Organisers said the water crisis in Johannesburg is "unprecedented". The protest was used to unite communities across the city "experiencing the indignity of having to live without access to water". Protesters included people from working class areas, informal settlements and even Johannesburg's more affluent suburbs.

Protesters described the situation in their communities as inhumane, saying a lack of water was not just an inconvenience but a violation of their constitutional rights.

"Johannesburg's water crisis has deepened into a human rights and economic emergency, crippling essential services, endangering public health, and eroding public trust. Millions of residents face daily water interruptions, dry taps, and inadequate sanitation. Hospitals, schools, and small businesses are being forced to operate without this most basic necessity - water," read the memorandum to Mayor Dada Morero.

As Morero arrived, the crowd began chanting "No water, no vote!". Representatives from different communities took to the stage to voice their frustrations while the mayor and other officials listened.

Claudette Abrahams from Claremont said they've had an inconsistent water supply for over a decade. "We have lots of old people and children who are suffering due to the lack of water. There are times we go weeks without water. Children can't go to school, old people can't take their medication, and people are expected to go to work without having a bath."

Simphiwe Zwane from Thembelihle informal settlement said that residents were tired of the "excuses" by officials and relying on water tankers which often do not meet the community's needs.

Vaunn Kelly from Emmarentia said water problems in their area stem from the lack of maintenance at the troubled Hursthill reservoirs. "The cracks in the reservoir have been known to be an issue for years, but nothing has been done. No proactive maintenance, nothing. Money isn't being ring-fenced and controlled, or properly monitored and allocated to Joburg Water," said Kelly.

Other demands listed to Mayor Morero included that government ring-fence all water and sanitation funding; account for the R4-billion swept from Joburg Water's accounts; prioritise the Johannesburg Water Turnaround Strategy; investigate tanker contracts; and ensure piped water access for all communities including informal settlements. The full list of demands can be found here.

Ferrial Adam from community water activist organisation WaterCan said the group's demands were sent to the mayor and officials two weeks ago and expected Morero to respond at the picket.

Morero received the memorandum. He said the City has a plan which includes increased maintenance and building new reservoirs. But he did not address the list of demands which agitated the crowd. "We are willing to meet the leadership of this protest and provide a detailed report. We have all the responses to their demands but are unable to properly engage in this type of environment," he said.

To which Adam said: "Decisions are not being made by those we elect, but by unelected overpaid boards. We want to be part of the solution." She added that it was disappointing that the mayor chose to not engage residents at the demonstration.