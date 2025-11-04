Africa: 'Life Feels More Stable' - in Zimbabwe, Red Cross Helps Farming Communities Cope With Prolonged Drought

press release

Rising temperatures and increasingly erratic rainfall have reshaped Zimbabwe's climate, with droughts now striking every two to three years instead of once a decade. The result: 2.7 million rural Zimbabweans face recurrent food insecurity.

As the global climate crisis accelerates, hitting the South earliest and hardest, humanitarian responses are evolving from short-term relief to long-term resilience.

"We are now moving from responding to disasters to addressing them proactively and also building the capacities of our communities to be resilient," says Thulani Sibanda, Provincial Manager with the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society.

That shift underpins the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society's contribution to the Africa Zero Hunger campaign.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Recently launched by the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), Africa Zero Hunger reframes food security interventions away from episodic relief and toward long-term, community-driven projects.

"Our animals are stronger and fetch better prices . . . With the extra income, we can pay school fees and buy inputs for the next season. Life feels more stable now." Kelias Munkuli, a farmer in Siameja Village, Zimbabwe

Strengthening livelihoods

Zimbabwe's approach to food insecurity involves several concrete interventions that combine local knowledge, anticipatory action, and practical support.

The Climate Smart Resilience Project, rolled out by the Zimbabwe Red Cross in Binga District in Zimbabwe's Matabeleland North, is one such example.

Using El Niño forecasts and satellite data, the Climate Smart Resilience Project team is able to direct specific resources to the right communities before droughts strike.

In 2023, when drought conditions worsened, the project focused on livelihood protections like drought-tolerant seed distribution, livestock deworming, and community education.

Over 4,000 households received training in climate-smart agriculture along with seed packs, and 2,800 cattle were vaccinated and dewormed.

"The quality of cattle and the reduction in deaths in those areas are evident compared to others. We also trained local para-vets to support animal health," says Thulani.

"Communities practicing conservation farming with pearl millet had better yields than other regions. These success stories encourage replication elsewhere."

The farmers who benefited from these interventions have found renewed independence:

"Our animals are stronger and fetch better prices," explains Kelias Munkuli from Siameja Village. "With the extra income, we can pay school fees and buy inputs for the next season. Life feels more stable now."

"With this food assistance, I can save a little money to buy books for my children. It gives me hope that we'll get through this."52-year-old Monica Mpande, from Mupambe village, Zimbabwe

Adapting to changing needs

When drought conditions worsened again in 2024, focus group discussions held by the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society revealed deep community concerns about children's well-being, particularly the growing risks of hunger and malnutrition.

The school feeding program was launched to make sure that children facing hunger received nutritious, fortified meals that helped them stay healthy and keep attending school. This became a vital lifeline to protect the most vulnerable while longer-term solutions took root.

The intervention provided daily Corn Soya Blend (CSB) meals to over 5,378 children. Beyond schools, 3,400 vulnerable families also received life-saving food aid.

For 52-year-old Monica Mpande, who lives in Mupambe village, food aid is more than just a meal. It provides parents with the means to prioritise their children's education.

"With this food assistance, I can save a little money to buy books for my children," she says. "It gives me hope that we'll get through this."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Zimbabwe Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Looking ahead

As the Africa Zero Hunger campaign grows, collaboration remains central: building durable livelihoods, strengthening community ownership, and ensuring that adaptation strategies are designed with those who know the land best.

"Communities are stakeholders, not passive recipients of aid. They're at the center of our planning, programming, and implementation," says Thulani.

"We are now in a position to apply for early action funds to start community preparedness in the likely events we're predicting, for instance, drought next year. We can start now by teaching adaptive agricultural practices, like conservation farming."

Join us in ending food insecurity in Africa. Explore the Africa Zero Hunger Campaign, share our stories, and be part of building resilient, self-reliant communities.