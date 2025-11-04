Ethiopia: WHO Praises Ethiopia's Efforts to Improve Health Service Quality and Accessibility

Addis Ababa — The World Health Organization (WHO) has commended Ethiopia's notable activities aimed at improving the quality and expanding the accessibility of health services, stating they serve as valuable experiences for other countries.

Professor Francis Chisaka Kasolo, WHO Representative to Ethiopia, the African Union (AU), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA), stated that Ethiopia's efforts to enhance the quality and accessibility of health services for its citizens are commendable and worthy of emulation.

Speaking to the Ethiopian News Agency (ENA), Professor Kasolo noted that Ethiopia has registered significant progress in the health sector over the past few years.

He highlighted that the country is successfully working to ensure its citizens receive quality health care, make the supply of medicines and medical equipment more accessible, and increase domestic pharmaceutical production.

'It is really exciting time , we sow the progress they are making in the health development , other countries to come and learn on how they develop their health systems ,how they manufacture safe ,medicines and products and in so doing promotes Africa in general and hopefully going forward .this is what we visit Ethiopia is becoming'

Professor Kasolo affirmed that the World Health Organization will continue to strengthen its support in collaboration with the Ethiopian government to ensure the accessibility of safe and reliable health services.

He further indicated that the organization is working closely with Ethiopia in the health sector, noting that this partnership will be intensified. Specifically, they are collaborating with Ethiopia to control outbreaks and diseases that require an immediate response.

"We also worked with Ethiopian government in the area of health emergency preparing the people and country of Ethiopia to face any emergencies that may occur. Recently we have the pandemic of COVID-19. We continue working with Ethiopia to insure that it is controlled. We also have moved in to new areas on how to help Ethiopia become a manufacturing hub for medicines and medical products. ," he stated.

As an example, he cited the successful joint work undertaken with the Ethiopian government to prevent and control COVID-19.

Professor Kasolo stated that WHO is exploring ways to support Ethiopia in its bid to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub in Africa.