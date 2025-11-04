Zimbabwe: FlyNamibia and FastJet Announce New Regional Link Via Victoria Falls

3 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)

FlyNamibia has announced a new partnership with regional carrier Fastjet offering passengers seamless travel between Windhoek and Harare via Victoria Falls beginning 1 November 2025.

The collaboration is expected to bolster regional air connectivity and support growing business and tourism flows between Zimbabwe and Namibia while reinforcing Victoria Falls' status as a strategic aviation hub in Southern Africa.

Under the partnership, FlyNamibia's Windhoek-Victoria Falls service will be synchronised with Fastjet's Victoria Falls-Harare flights allowing travellers to connect smoothly between the two capital cities for both business and leisure.

Nerine Uys, Chief Executive of FlyNamibia described the partnership as a major step in deepening regional integration.

"This partnership with Fastjet represents progress for regional air travel. By connecting Windhoek and Harare through Victoria Falls, we are helping to move people, ideas, and opportunity across our borders," she said.

The new arrangement complements FlyNamibia's existing domestic routes including Ondangwa, Katima Mulilo and Lüderitz as well as regional services to Maun and Victoria Falls.

It comes as Namibia continues to position itself as a growing aviation and tourism gateway.

The airline also confirmed plans to expand its Victoria Falls service to six weekly flights from April 2026 offering more flexibility for international and regional travellers.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

