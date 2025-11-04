Ethiopia, France Keen to Strengthen Their Bilateral Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia and France have expressed their keenness to strengthen their bilateral relations mainly in economic cooperation.

The two nations reaffirmed this during a bilateral meeting in Paris on the margins of the EU-Ethiopia Investment Conference.

Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance, held a constructive bilateral meeting with Nicolas Forissier, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness of the French Republic.

According to the ministry's social media post, the discussions focused on strengthening the bilateral economic cooperation and promoting increased French investment in Ethiopia.

Both sides reaffirmed the longstanding partnership and mutual commitment to advancing sustainable and inclusive growth.

The dialogue covered a wide range of areas of shared interest, including industrial development, renewable energy, infrastructure, agro-processing, and digital transformation, it was noted.

Minister Ahmed also expressed appreciation for France's continued support for the country's development efforts and its leadership as Chair of Ethiopia's Official Creditors Committee under the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatment.

He also acknowledged France's support through multilateral institutions such as the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank.

The Minister further briefed the French delegation on the significant progress achieved under Ethiopia's Homegrown Economic Reform Agenda, which aims to build a resilient, competitive, and green economy.

According to the minister, the Government is working to enhance the investment climate and facilitate greater international participation through transparent policies and institutional reforms.

"Ethiopia and France enjoy a historic and multifaceted relationship grounded in mutual respect and cooperation," stated Ahmed. "Our government highly values France's continued engagement and looks forward to deepening economic ties that support Ethiopia's sustainable development aspirations."

Representatives of the French Ministry of Foreign Trade commended Ethiopia's ongoing economic reforms and expressed France's readiness to strengthen cooperation through enhanced trade facilitation, private sector engagement, and investment partnerships.

Both sides agreed to continue the dialogue during the forthcoming official visit of the French Minister to Ethiopia in May 2026.

The meeting took place in the context of the EU-Ethiopia Investment Conference, a high-level forum aimed at reinforcing the strategic partnership between Ethiopia and the European Union and at mobilizing quality investment to support Ethiopia's economic transformation.