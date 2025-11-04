Ethiopia Remains Steadfast in Protecting Biodiversity, Says Tourism State Minister

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting biodiversity, preserving cultural heritages, and fostering resilient livelihoods, State Minister of Tourism Sileshi Girma said.

Opening the 25th annual conference of the Global Wildlife Program (GWP) today, Sileshi noted that Ethiopia is a land of profound heritage and ecological wonder which ranges from ancient civilization, including its own unique alphabets to vibrant cultures and languages.

Ethiopia is The Land of Origins-the cradle of humankind, the source of the Abbay River (Blue Nile), the birthplace of coffee, boasts of 13th months of sunshine, and a country of rich in history, and spectacular landscapes, he further stated.

Today, Ethiopia is undergoing multifaceted transformations, he said, adding "through strategic investments in infrastructure, nature-based tourism, and the green legacy initiative, we are charting a path toward ecological sustainability and inclusive development."

The protected areas are evolving into engines of conservation and community empowerment, he said.

As one of the 38 member countries of the GWP network, Ethiopia remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting biodiversity, preserving cultural heritages, and fostering resilient livelihoods, he reaffirmed.

Ethiopia's milestones, including full operation of GERD, riverside and corridor development undertakings, among others, demonstrate the country's resolve to safeguard nature while advancing sustainable tourism and community well-being.

Senior Researcher at the Ethiopian Wildlife Authority, Fanuel Kebede for his part affirmed that Ethiopia is a land of extraordinary diversity, and a country where nature, culture, and history converge in the most remarkable ways.

Ethiopia's altitude ranges from majestic highlands that soar above 4,000 meters to the arid lowlands that dip up to 150 meters below sea level, he pointed out.

Ethiopia encompasses one of the most diversified ecological systems in Africa, the senior researcher pointed out.

Towards preserving Ethiopia's wildlife conservation, "we are contributing to achieve the primary goals of the country's green legacy initiatives in and around protected areas, promoting nature-based tourism as a pillar of sustainable development, among others," he elaborated.

The main objectives GWP annual conference seek to facilitate knowledge sharing, promote collaboration and networking among project teams, including with government representatives, and partners, and showcase best practices and lessons learned to enhance the program's impact, it was learnt.