Zimbabwe: Bodyguard Accused of Attacking Police During Magaya's Arrest

Prophet Healing Deliverance (PHD) Ministries founder Walter Magaya's bodyguard has been remanded in custody until Tuesday for a bail ruling, following his court appearance on allegations of defeating the course of justice after he physically assaulted police officers who were attempting to arrest Magaya.

Tapiwa Felix Chikondo appeared before Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai.

The State, represented by Lawrence Gangarahwe, applied for Chikondo to be denied bail, arguing that he is a flight risk and will interfere with State witnesses.

According to court papers Chikondo is employed by the Zimbabwe National Army as a corporal currently stationed at Rusununguko Holding corner 2nd Street and Herbert Chitepo Avenue, Harare.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

It is the State's case that on 1 November 2025 and at about 0730 hours, team of police officers comprising Superintendent Ndhlovu, Detective Inspector Mashizha Detective Inspector Siwela-Vhurepi.

Inspector Mashongera, Detective Assistant Inspector Chidumwa and Detective Assistant Inspector Chifamba were at the entrance of Prophet Walter Magaya's prayer mountain during the course of their duty where they wanted to arrest Walter Magaya for reported cases of rape and fraud.

The other team had gone up the mountain to effect the arrest.

Whilst the police were at the boom gate, Chikondo came driving his motor vehicle, a sky-blue Nissan Dayz at a high speed and stopped in front of police stationery motor vehicle blocking it.

He was furious and asked why police officers were at the prayer mountain. Detective Inspector Mashizha Washington produced his police identity card to him and told him that they were all police officers at the place investigating reported cases.

He reportedly shouted that the police officers had no permission to be at the place since the place was his and ordered the police officers to leave. He then reportedly charged towards Detective Assistant Inspector Chifamba and pushed him to the ground

Detective Inspector Mashizha then intervened and restrained him from further assaulting Detective Assistant Inspector Chifamba and then arrested managed him as he was very violent.